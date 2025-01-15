Insider Has Interesting Choice For Browns In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

To say that this was a tough season for the Cleveland Browns would be a bit of an understatement.

Fortunately, at least they closed out the year with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, several insiders believe they will go after a quarterback, as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could be up for grabs.

Nonetheless, that’s not the case with Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

In the latest edition of his updated Mock Draft, the renowned insider suggested that the Browns could instead target Penn State star Abdul Carter.

Do you agree with your team's selection in @dpbrugler's new two-round mock draft?https://t.co/lvejQ2hC3U pic.twitter.com/qhZ5PbzzUD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 15, 2025

Carter has been a quick riser on most big boards, and it’s easy to love everything about his game.

He got off to a somewhat slow start to the season before turning the corner.

The prospect of having him lining up opposite Myles Garrett is quite enticing, not to mention a nightmare for opposing teams.

He could have one of the greatest mentors, and with Jim Schwartz calling the shots on the defensive end of the field, he could turn out to be a superstar in no time.

Of course, there’s also a case to trade down a few spots, as Carter could still be available there.

The Browns have several issues to address on their roster in the offseason.

The good part is that they will also have multiple avenues to explore.

And since this is not a stacked quarterback class, perhaps they would be wise to avoid the top two prospects.

