Analyst Believes Browns Should ‘Tank Out’ Their Remaining Games

The Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s worst teams in 2024, starting the year at 2-7 with a bye date ahead for this weekend.

Cleveland’s fanbase entered the year with hopes the Browns would make a repeat trip to the postseason after their improbable run in 2023.

Now, fans are already talking about the future iterations of this franchise.

Analyst Chris McNeil is joining them, but he’s taking this discussion a step further.

On the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” McNeil suggested the Browns should intentionally lose the remainder of their contests to set themselves up for better draft picks in 2025.

“Yeah, tank out at this point,” McNeil said, adding, “This team has already shown that they cannot compete for the playoffs this year … I think the real focus is on the future.”

Should the Browns be tanking? #DawgPound "Yeah, tank out at this point… I think the focus is on the future." –@Reflog_18 Full show in @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/bSie9jqvUn pic.twitter.com/lcoMTpjFGW — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) November 5, 2024

McNeil suggested the Browns could be looking to make future trades after this season, dealing away more pieces of its current roster to acquire picks for the 2025 NFL draft.

The analyst also suggested Cleveland could use some of their older, pricier talent to acquire younger, less-experienced players in those trades.

That process could be one that fans will not enjoy, McNeil offered.

“It’s going to be long and painful,” McNeil said.

Analyst Nick Pedone added that the Browns might have competition to become the worst team in the league, suggesting other franchises are inclined to lose to enhance their draft position.

Cleveland will be off this weekend, returning to the field on November 17 to face the New Orleans Saints.

