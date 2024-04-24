Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Should Target A ‘Playmaker’

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 NFL Draft class is widely viewed as a deep group filled with offensive talent, ranging from multiple first-round quarterback prospects to over a dozen talented wide receiver options.

Cleveland – who first drafts with the No. 54 pick in the second round – will have an opportunity to take an offensive athlete who can be a difference-maker, according to one recent assessment.

“The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara” shared a clip from their recent episode to Twitter where ESPN Cleveland producer Nick Paulus explained the Browns should focus on taking a “playmaker” at either the wide receiver or running back position.

The wide receiver class is loaded, Paulus explained, and a player like Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley could potentially be available midway through the second round.

Paulus said that up to 12 wide receivers could be drafted before Cleveland’s first pick, meaning the Browns may be forced to look elsewhere if other teams make a run on that position during the draft’s top-50 choices.

He assessed that the Browns should then look at the running back position to find a quality playmaker midway through the second round, noting that his mock draft analysis consistently shows that Florida State running back Trey Benson is available for that draft slot.

Benson visited the Browns for a top-30 visit already this offseason, and Paulus believes the athlete would be a good fit for the Cleveland offensive scheme.

Paulus added that the Browns could take a defensive tackle as well, especially if a quality player drops into that position during a potential run on wide receivers.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Ties Drafting WR Prospect To New Coach
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation