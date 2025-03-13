Analyst Believes Browns Will Change Draft Plans By Signing 1 QB

The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, but they’re not done shopping for veteran quarterbacks.

They will reportedly meet with Russell Wilson, and it seems that they firmly believe he can be part of the solution.

That’s why former NFL player Chris Canty believes they might change their draft plans if they sign him.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike,” the player-turned-analyst believes the Browns will take a different approach to the draft if they sign Wilson.

“I don’t think they gonna draft a QB at 2 if they go down the road of Russell Wilson,” Canty said.

"I don't think they gonna draft a QB at 2 if they go down the road of Russell Wilson." @ChrisCanty99 on the Cleveland Browns options https://t.co/xD0aI6yufJ pic.twitter.com/qkpClcm34K — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) March 13, 2025

He believes that if they get Wilson, they can talk themselves into going with the best player available at the top of the NFL Draft and then take a quarterback to develop further down the road.

He talked about how GM Andrew Berry has gushed about Travis Hunter in the past.

More than that, he believes that Wilson might be able to turn back the clock and go back to his former self with pass-catchers like Hunter, David Njoku, and Jerry Jeudy.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe Wilson will go back to his MVP-caliber play at this point in his career, especially if the Browns don’t give him some sort of protection with their offensive line.

Even so, he would still be an upgrade over what the team has right now.

The option of not taking a quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft has always been considered.

Neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders looks like a sure thing, as this quarterback class is far from impressive.

