Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Contract Decision With Jack Conklin

Browns Announce Contract Decision With Jack Conklin

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Announce Contract Decision With Jack Conklin
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a severe salary cap spending deficit, needing to cut more than $30 million from their spending in 2025 to be compliant.

Cleveland has made several moves to do just that, including an important restructuring of Deshaun Watson’s contract to provide the franchise with wiggle room for this season.

The Browns have made another move that will help Cleveland’s situation, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

On Thursday, the Browns agreed to a revised deal with veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin that provides additional incentives for the 30-year-old tackle.

The deal removed a year – he’s now a 2026 free agent instead of 2027 – and pays him $10M with the opportunity to earn extra $2M in incentive,” Fowler said.

Conklin’s original deal was a four-year contract worth $60 million.

His new deal will help the Browns manage their salary cap this year while also reducing the length of his contract.

The lineman returned last season from a gruesome 2023 injury he sustained in the season opener, and Conklin started 12 games for the Browns in 2024.

This year will mark Conklin’s sixth in a Browns jersey and his 10th overall in the NFL.

Conklin was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2016, and he played 57 games with the franchise until 2019.

The 6-foot-6 lineman joined the Browns in 2020, but he’s missed significant playing time in two seasons since coming to Cleveland.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes 1 QB Can Give The Browns A 'Culture Change'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation