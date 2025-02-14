Analyst Believes Browns Will ‘Immediately’ Lose 1 Player If Myles Garrett Is Traded

The Cleveland Browns are navigating a complex offseason, with Myles Garrett’s future emerging as a pivotal storyline alongside their quarterback situation.

Despite the organization’s firm public stance against trading their star defensive end, the reality of the NFL business means trade offers will inevitably arrive.

The challenge for GM Andrew Berry lies in determining if any potential package would be too valuable to decline.

The implications of a potential Garrett trade run deeper than just losing an elite defender.

According to 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter, such a move could trigger significant roster changes, starting with veteran left guard Joel Bitonio.

Ruiter suggests Bitonio might opt for retirement rather than return to a team shifting its direction.

“There would be a domino effect. If they do trade Myles, I would anticipate Joel Bitonio immediately retires,” Ruiter said.

Bitonio has been a mainstay on the Browns’ offense line since he was drafted in 2014, making seven Pro Bowls.

Losing a player like Bitonio would not only have an immediate effect on the offense line, but on the team as a whole.

His potential departure could set off a chain reaction, fundamentally altering the Browns’ roster composition and future direction.

Veterans like Denzel Ward have already hinted at the possibility of leaving if Garrett is traded, and losing Joel Bitonio would not likely help matters.

NEXT:

Insider Urges Browns To Add Playmaker At 1 Defensive Position