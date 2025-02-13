Insider Urges Browns To Add Playmaker At 1 Defensive Position

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal offseason, with quarterback concerns topping their list of priorities after a disappointing 3-14 campaign.

But the team’s needs run deeper than just the signal-caller position.

General Manager Andrew Berry is positioned to make significant moves, armed with five draft picks in the first 103 selections.

Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe highlights a crucial defensive weakness that needs addressing.

“The lack of playmaking at the safety position is a big part of why the defense only managed to force 12 turnovers in 2024, including just four interceptions,” he wrote. “Delpit is good playing near the line of scrimmage and has a clear role in the defense, but adding a true playmaking safety should be a priority this offseason.”

The safety position has been particularly problematic.

Despite Andrew Berry’s investment in Grant Delpit through a three-year, $36 million extension in 2023, the returns have been lackluster.

Neither Delpit nor Juan Thornhill has forced a turnover since Week 2 of the 2023 season – a drought that’s stretched across 33 games.

While Delpit excels near the line of scrimmage with a well-defined role, the defense desperately needs a ball-hawking presence in the secondary.

Labbe emphasizes that finding a safety who can consistently generate turnovers should be a key focus this offseason.

Though safety might not top the fans’ list of concerns, it’s been a persistent challenge for the Browns organization.

Since Berry took the helm as GM, finding a reliable solution at the position has proved elusive, despite multiple attempts to address the issue.

