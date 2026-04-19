Mel Kiper Jr. May Have Just Revealed Browns’ Draft Plans

With just days to go until the 2026 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns fans are dying to know what the team is going to do with its two first-round picks and nine overall selections. Last year’s stellar class changed the trajectory of this organization, and with a new coaching staff in town, it will be fun to see how GM Andrew Berry helps give Todd Monken and his crew what they need to get this squad to the next level.

Everyone is clamoring to try to figure out what the latest intel is regarding the sixth overall pick, but the sentiment seems to change with each passing day. You never know who to trust when it comes to this sort of thing, but it’s possible there’s some truth to Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft for ESPN.

During a recent episode of NFL Stock Exchange, Trevor Sikkema spoke about Kiper’s latest mock, which has the Browns taking Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor after trading back from No. 6 to No. 12. The Browns have been linked to Proctor and the rest of the linemen in this class quite a bit, but Sikkema believes this could be some insight into what Kiper has heard behind the scenes.

“He has them trading back to 12 to get Kadyn Proctor, so I wonder if this is just a year that we’re kind of connecting some intel here. That might be what this pick is about. This might be a lot more of what Kiper’s hearing than necessarily where he would take these players,” Sikkema said.

Sikkema added that he loves the idea of Proctor as a guard and believes he’d be a great one. He doesn’t think that the oversized tackle archetype generally plays well at the next level, and with Proctor being 6’7″ and 359 pounds, he’d be one of the biggest tackles in the league.

There are questions about how well he can move at that size, which is why some analysts see him as more of a guard. If the Browns take him, he’d likely slot in at tackle because that is where the obvious hole is on the line.

Berry brought in four new starters on the line, but nobody capable of playing left tackle. Taking Proctor at No. 6 would certainly be a reach, but if Berry can trade down for a second year in a row and still get his guy, he’ll continue winning over a lot of fans who doubted him in the past.

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