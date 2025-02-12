Analyst Believes Browns Would Have ‘Zero Risk’ In Drafting 1 QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation took an interesting turn on Tuesday when Shedeur Sanders announced that his first NFL draft visit would be with the Browns.

As one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, Sanders has already sparked considerable interest – and with the Browns owning the No. 2 overall pick, speculation is growing.

Cleveland’s urgency for a franchise quarterback has intensified following Deshaun Watson’s latest Achilles setback.

However, questions remain about whether Sanders is truly the answer for this struggling franchise.

NFL analyst Anthony Lima weighed in on the debate with a bold statement, claiming there’s “zero risk” in choosing the star from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Lima counters critics who argue that selecting Sanders at No. 2 is especially risky, pointing out that uncertainty in the draft is common – particularly considering Cleveland’s long history of missing on quarterbacks.

“What’s gonna happen to the Browns? Like you’re telling me, it’s gonna get worse than it is right now, where we have the best player in my lifetime asking for a trade. What’s worse? Like to me, there is zero risk in taking Shedeur Sanders,” Lima argued.

"I see a lot of Browns fans talk about the risk. You're telling me it's going to get worse than right now? To me, there's zero risk in taking Shedeur Sanders" 🎙️ @SportsBoyTony tells @KenCarman he needs someone to make sense on the pushback⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/BDJLCQfQJI pic.twitter.com/j1HoE3hju6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 12, 2025

His reasoning is straightforward: If Sanders struggles initially, the Browns would likely start another quarterback while developing him.

Even in a worst-case scenario, if Sanders doesn’t work out, the franchise would move forward, likely with new leadership making future draft decisions.

Lima emphasizes that after 25 years of quarterback uncertainty, drafting Sanders poses minimal long-term risk to the organization.

The entire situation just highlights Cleveland’s persistent quarterback challenges and their potential opportunity to change course through the draft.

