Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Analyst Believes Deion Sanders Won’t Allow Shedeur To Be Drafted By Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The only positive thing about the 2024 NFL season for the Cleveland Browns is their draft positioning.

They’re now positioned to get the nation’s second-best player.

Recently, Miami star QB Cam Ward became the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and multiple reports state that the Tennessee Titans are very high on him.

Notably, that would open the door for the Browns to get their hands on Shedeur Sanders.

However, NFL analyst Gregg ‘Gio’ Giannotti doesn’t see that happening.

In the latest edition of his “Boomer and Gio” show, he argued that Deion Sanders wouldn’t let that happen.

He went as far as to say that he should want to play for the New York Jets instead (via Audacy).

“If Deion is controlling what’s going on, there is no way he lets Shedeur Sanders go to the Cleveland Browns. You can’t,” Gio said. “If I were Shedeur Sanders, I would rather go to the Jets. That’s saying something.”

Truth be told, the Jets might be one of the least-desired destinations for any quarterback or player at this time.

Small market teams don’t usually get the respect they deserve, and Deion said he would gladly interfere if he didn’t like the team that would take his son.

Then again, it’s not like the Browns are that far off from contention.

They need to adjust their offensive line and add a quarterback who fits the mold.

They’re in a better position than, say, the Titans at the moment.

There’s still plenty of time before the NFL Draft, but unfortunately, he won’t be the only analyst to share this narrative, which will only become louder as the event approaches.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation