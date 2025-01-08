Analyst Believes The NFL Should Investigate Deshaun Watson’s Injury Setback

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break with Deshaun Watson.

Or can they?

His latest injury setback might be a blessing in disguise for the organization, at least financially.

Watson reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery from his Achilles injury, and they haven’t ruled out the possibility of him having to have another surgery.

However, if that were to be the case and Watson isn’t able to play in 2025, the Browns would reportedly get a $44 million insurance relief due to an injury guarantee.

That’s why Cody Decker and Michelle Beadle think there’s something fishy here.

Talking on Mad Dog Sports Radio, they argued that the NFL should investigate this injury to determine whether he’s actually hurt or the Browns are just trying to use a loophole to get back some of the money that is owed to him.

"The NFL should investigate this."⁰@MichelleDBeadle & @Decker6 take issue with the Browns announcing Deshaun Watson's injury setback, as they believe there may be more to the story.



They argued that they rewarded the wrong person with a terrible deal.

Decker even said that the Browns ruined the quarterback market with that contract, which in turn ruined the running back market.

Their statements are clearly biased, so perhaps they should be taken with a grain of salt.

The timing of the injury setback does raise some questions.

Hopefully, whatever happens will benefit the team, as they deserve a break after suffering from this poor decision for so many years.

