Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson’s Play Was More Important Than Getting First Win

Cleveland Browns fans will tell you that the team was mired in the muck after the team’s 33-17 thumping by the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Fans entered the season with hopes that the Browns would make a second-straight postseason run with an elite level of play from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The devastating showing against Dallas spoiled many fans’ expectations after one truly awful performance.

Yet that was only only game.

While Week 2’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars was important, analyst Anthony Lima believes one potentially overlooked issue was even more important than whether the team won or lost the game on Sunday.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the analyst shared that how Watson played – showing sparks of his elite-level play – was more significant for the team’s psyche than the victory (via X).

“They needed to see the scramble, keeping the play alive and doing the Houdini act, because that was more vintage Deshaun Watson,” Lima said, adding, “I think that was more important than winning or losing yesterday.”

How big of a win was it for the #Browns yesterday? @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony say it could more important because of the situation it avoids for Kevin Stefanski and this team pic.twitter.com/2MwPvvxx0A — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 16, 2024

In the first half, Watson efficiently led the team to three scoring drives as the Browns converted each first-half possession into points against the Jaguars.

Late in the game, Watson showed sparks of elite-level play as the quarterback evaded would-be tacklers to buy time and find open receivers down the field.

He also found a streaking Jerry Jeudy down the sideline for a 30-yard completion in the fourth quarter, keeping the chains moving at a time when Cleveland needed to extend the drive.

