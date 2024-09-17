Analyst Reveals How Limited Denzel Ward Was In Week 2

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward entered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ contest with a shoulder injury, and after the game revealed that the team had limited his playing time due to that.

Ward noted that the team had a rep count for the veteran cornerback, one that he declined to disclose despite sharing why he was unavailable for much of the team’s last contest against Jacksonville.

Whether the team intended to use Ward in more plays or not, analyst Scott Petrak revealed the team’s snap count for every player – including Ward – on Monday following the 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The analyst revealed that Ward was limited to a total of 11 snaps on defense in Sunday’s win over the AFC South squad.

Some interesting snap counts for #Browns from win over Jaguars.

Ward is off to an inauspicious start to the 2024 season.

In a preseason practice, Ward collided with one of his teammates and suffered the fifth concussion of his professional career.

After the diagnosis, Ward was held out of practice and preseason games until after training camp ended to ensure the player’s health.

Once Ward returned to practice, he told media members that he had not considered retirement after having suffered his fifth NFL concussion.

The Browns selected Ward with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the cornerback has earned three Pro Bowl selections over the past six years.

The 27-year-old athlete has been a stalwart in the Browns’ secondary since arriving as he has recorded 274 tackles, 80 pass deflections, 15 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Ward’s status for the team’s next game – Sunday against the New York Giants – has yet to be announced by either the athlete or the Browns.

