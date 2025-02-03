Analyst Believes Dynamic WR Prospect Would Be Great Fit With Browns

The Cleveland Browns need to add more playmakers to their offense.

Jerry Jeudy finally looked like a potential star, and Cedric Tillman has shown glimpses of talent in limited action.

Considering this, the team will probably aim to acquire more talent in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

Considering that, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal had a potentially intriguing pick for the team: WR Efton Chism III.

The Eastern Washington product has drawn comparisons to Cooper Kupp, who also excelled at that program.

He logged over 3,800 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns during his days on campus:

“Chism, who stands just over 5-10 and weighs in at 195 pounds, was primarily utilized out of the slot at the Shrine Bowl, but that didn’t limit his production. The hands that led to a 3% career drop rate had four catches on four targets for 43 yards in the game. Chism also can return kicks and punts, which adds to what he can provide a team like the Browns, who need wide receivers and return game help, especially with punts,” Easterling said.

Chism isn’t going to wow anybody with his speed or acceleration, but his ability to create separation and his steady hands have made him a quick riser in the pre-NFL Draft process.

Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism rounded out a nice week with a stellar @ShrineBowl game showing. – 4 targets

– 4 catches

– 43 yards ⬇️ this 20-yard pick up with a good chunk after the catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJserhzO2M — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 31, 2025

His impressive performance at the Hula Bowl earned him an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, so scouts have clearly liked what they’ve seen from him.

The Browns are likely to return to a run-heavy offense next season as long as they can establish the run with a stronger offensive line.

They have also approached their rookie wide receivers cautiously, and since Chism isn’t viewed as a first-round-caliber player, it may take some time before he gets on the field if the Browns decide to draft him.

Nevertheless, he’s an appealing prospect who could surpass his draft stock, just as Kupp did on his way to joining the exclusive club of triple crown winners.

NEXT:

Analyst Sends Warning To Browns About Dawand Jones