Analyst Sends Warning To Browns About Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns need plenty of help all over the offensive line.

Even if Joel Bitonio returns and runs it back for another season, the team needs to add youth and depth.

Additionally, the players who are currently there will need to put in significant effort to recover after a dreadful campaign in 2024.

With that in mind, Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature pointed out his biggest concern regarding Dawand Jones.

He claimed that the Ohio State product needed to get slimmer and get his playing weight to around 350 pounds if the Browns intend to use him as their starting left tackle.

If the #Browns have legitimate plans to start Dawand Jones at LT going forward (which it sounds like they might), he better be around 350 lbs. or lighter in 2025. 👀 None of this 380-390 lbs. B.S. #DawgPound #NFL — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) February 2, 2025

Jones seemed ready to take over for the struggling and underperforming Jedrick Wills.

Then, he suffered his second season-ending injury in as many campaigns in the league.

The 23-year-old made eight starts in 2024 before being placed on season-ending Injured Reserve (IR) with a broken leg.

He made ten appearances overall, starting five games at right tackle and three at left tackle before his injury.

He also made nine starts at right tackle in his first season in the league.

The former fourth-round pick is clearly very talented, but perhaps his weight issues aren’t doing him any favors when it comes to staying on the field.

New offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren will have his work cut out for him with this unit next season.

Hopefully, the front office can add a few pieces to overhaul one of the least impressive offensive lines in the league.

