Analyst Believes Former Giants QB Would Thrive With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback struggles cast a long shadow over their 2024 season, with offensive woes and defensive regression leading to a disappointing 3-14 record.

No amount of play-calling adjustments seemed to right the ship.

Yet, with free agency approaching and a war chest of draft picks, the Browns have a chance to revitalize their aging roster.

As Cleveland looks ready to move past the Deshaun Watson experiment, former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has emerged as a potential solution.

Analyst Max Loeb sees Jones as an intriguing fit for the Browns, particularly within head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

“He fits the offense very well. He’s a quicker decision-maker than a lot of quarterbacks,” Loeb explained.

While some NFL minds might envision Jones thriving in a more quarterback-centric run scheme, Loeb believes he could flourish in Cleveland’s offense.

The Browns’ recent usage of Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson suggests they’re open to incorporating quarterback mobility.

Jones brings that dynamic element to the table, which could prevent defenses from relying solely on man coverage and daring him to escape the pocket.

Despite his occasional mishaps, including some notable stumbles, Jones has shown he can extend plays and pick up crucial yards on the ground.

These attributes, combined with his quick decision-making, make him an interesting option as the Browns look to reshape their quarterback room for the upcoming season.

