Browns Defender Had Alarming Regression In 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 season riding high on momentum, backed by an 11-win campaign and a playoff appearance.

With their elite defense intact and hopes pinned on a healthy Deshaun Watson to steady their quarterback-plagued offense, expectations soared.

However, the season took an unexpected turn when Watson’s struggles ended with an Achilles tear, while their once-dominant defense, hit by injuries, showed visible signs of decline.

As Cleveland sets its sights on a comeback, retaining Myles Garrett stands paramount to their plans.

Yet equally crucial is addressing their secondary woes. The Browns desperately need Martin Emerson Jr. to rediscover his 2023 form, when he emerged as a lockdown cornerback.

Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, built on aggressive man coverage, faced numerous setbacks in 2024.

The Browns’ secondary struggled with costly coverage breakdowns and repeatedly lost one-on-one battles, exposing vulnerabilities in their defensive strategy.

ESPN’s Jamison Oyefusi highlighted this regression:

“In 2023, Emerson allowed the lowest passer rating among corners with at least 40 targets (43.8). Paired with Ward on the outside, they formed one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. But in 2024, Emerson was too often caught one step behind. Last season, he allowed a passer rating of 100.5 when targeted, which ranked 49th out of 71 cornerbacks with at least 40 targets. Assuming Garrett is still on the roster in 2025, the Browns will need a bounceback season from Emerson to get its defense back to elite standing.”

While Denzel Ward maintained his Pro Bowl caliber play, opposing quarterbacks found success elsewhere, particularly targeting Martin Emerson Jr.

The young cornerback’s performance notably dipped from his impressive 2023 showing, making him a frequent target throughout the season.

Garrett’s trade request could reshape Cleveland’s entire offseason strategy.

However, with free agency approaching and a wealth of draft capital – including 12 picks with four in the top 105 selections – the Browns have multiple avenues to inject fresh talent into their aging roster.

Still, success in 2025 heavily depends on their existing players rekindling their 2023 form.

