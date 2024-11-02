Analyst Believes Jameis Winston Can Lead The Browns To Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL regular season with aspirations of making a repeat postseason trip behind a new offensive scheme and a dominant defense.

A 1-6 start to the season heading into last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens looked like a loss would completely dash those hopes for 2024.

The Ravens entered last week’s contest as the AFC North leaders, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for that spot.

But a funny thing happened on the way to writing off the Browns’ postseason hopes, however; Cleveland upset Baltimore 29-24 with a come-from-behind last-minute drive by quarterback Jameis Winston.

Until last week, the Browns had yet to realize the returns on changing their offensive philosophy, but Jameis Winston’s presence changed that outlook.

That’s the belief that NFL analyst Chris Trapasso shared in a recent CBS article.

Trapasso believes Winston can help lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2024.

“And within Kevin Stefanski’s time-tested, quarterback-friendly system, Winston has the physical goods and the fearlessness as a thrower to make the Browns relevant in the AFC playoff picture,” Trapasso wrote, adding, “I really believe that.”

Trapasso compared Winston’s ascension to that of former Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco’s improbable late-season run in 2023.

With Winston helming the offense, the analyst believes the Browns “can be explosive” as the 30-year-old quarterback finished with 12 yards as the average depth of his targets against Baltimore.

Against the Ravens, the Browns finished with 401 total offensive yards and 29 points – both season highs – to realize the returns from changing their offensive scheme.

If Cleveland can continue that type of production with Winston, Trapasso believes the Browns can “make some legitimate noise in the AFC over the final two months of this regular season,” he concluded.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Za'Darius Smith Dominated In Week 8