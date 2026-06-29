Insider Reveals Reasons For Optimism For Browns’ Offense

A cynic might say that the Cleveland Browns’ offense is bound to improve this season, simply because it can’t get any worse. In the final season under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple categories, including second-to-last in total offense and next-to-last in scoring.

But thanks to another successful draft class, the unit deserves some praise entering the 2026 campaign. The Browns have an impressive collection of young talent, with rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining forces with second-year running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic revealed the reasons for optimism for the Browns’ offense, saying that all four of those players have star-level potential.

“I’m optimistic on this group. I think Quinshon Judkins, if he’s healthy, can be a really good player, maybe even better than that. I think Harold Fannin is already a really good player and maybe a superstar. I know this receiving corps is going to be upgraded. Denzel Boston was the unquestioned star of the spring. He was drafted 15 picks after KC Concepcion, who was brought in for his explosion, athleticism, things that this team was missing,” Jackson said.

The #Browns have a young offensive core to be excited about 👀🏈@AkronJackson points to Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as reasons for optimism 🔥https://t.co/p5fayTz5jm pic.twitter.com/UEYzh7qkuU — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 29, 2026

Judkins fell short of a 1,000-yard rookie season when he suffered a serious leg injury in Week 16. The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft looks to be well on his way to a full recovery in time to start this season, showing explosiveness during minicamps and OTAs.

Fannin did not take part in those spring practices due to an undisclosed injury, but he is potentially the centerpiece of new head coach Todd Monken’s offense. A third-round pick last year, he led the Browns in receptions, yards and touchdown catches as a rookie.

That is quite an accomplishment for Fannin, but it is also a reflection on a wide receiver group that was last in the NFL in those three categories. That is why Cleveland targeted the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, landing Concepcion in the first round and Boston in the second.

The No. 39 overall pick, Boston was universally seen as the better player than Concepcion, who was the No. 24 overall pick, as a standout during the spring. However, Concepcion was not that far behind and could still emerge as the best rookie from Cleveland’s 10-player class that also included offensive linemen Spencer Fano, the No. 9 overall pick who is projected to be its starting left tackle.

Of course, any improvement on the offense will have almost everything to do with the quarterback, but Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders should have plenty of weapons to work with.

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Browns Announce Open Practice Schedule For Training Camp