Stats Show How Za’Darius Smith Dominated In Week 8

The Browns had their best offensive performance of the year last week against the Baltimore Ravens, but Cleveland needed strong efforts from every unit to earn the 29-24 upset victory over their AFC North rivals.

Defensively, the Browns held the Ravens to just 24 points, more than a touchdown below their season average heading into the contest.

The Browns used strong performances by their defensive linemen to pressure Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson throughout the contest, keeping him from dominating this contest.

PFF recognized one defensive end in particular after the Week 8 game.

The X account PFF CLE Browns shared how dominant Za’Darius Smith was last week against the Ravens as ranked in the top 10 in multiple categories.

Za'Darius Smith in Week 8: 🔶 9 pressures (T-2nd)

🔶 28.1% pressure rate (3rd)

🔶 25.0% pass rush win rate (7th) pic.twitter.com/guEsbDOiVm — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2024

Smith had nine quarterback pressures to tie for second place among all defenders in Week 8.

Additionally, he recorded the third-best pressure rate (28.1 percent) and the seventh-best pass-rush win rate (25 percent).

Cleveland needed that strong performance against Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP.

The Browns sacked Jackson three times, the most sacks he’s suffered in a single game this season.

Despite being 32 years old, Smith is enjoying one of his best professional seasons to date.

Through eight games, the defensive end has recorded 22 tackles and five sacks this season, totals that nearly match last year’s full season results.

In his 10-year career, Smith has now recorded 65 sacks, 15 pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles, and 320 tackles while being rostered by four different NFL franchises.

Smith will get a chance to continue his stellar season tomorrow when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.

