Analyst Believes Jimmy Haslam Could Make Big Coaching Change

The Cleveland Browns have to do something about this team.

Whether it’s making some trades, shaking up the coaching staff, or whatever.

Some argue that it’s time to pull the plug on Kevin Stefanski, and while that may not be fair, it’s easy to understand where that is coming from.

With that in mind, Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan talked about Stefanski’s end-of-game press conference in London, and he believes that his demeanor has changed.

He thinks his attitude is that of a man who’s reached his breaking point, and he wondered whether that could have an effect on Jimmy Haslam’s perception of his head coach:

“Even [Kevin Stefanski’s] supporters are either jumping ship or on the verge of jumping ship. Can you imagine what Jimmy Haslam was thinking of his head coach? They saw a head coach who seemed to melt down late. He had the shortest post-conference he’s ever had. It was four minutes. He didn’t answer any questions. Jimmy Haslam was watching that press conference. He knows everything that was said. He didn’t get any answers from his head coach. I just think that game has a chance to resonate in a big way with the Browns brass. I think it might’ve been the first moment in time where he’s like, ‘We might not have the right head coach. We might be doing a coaching search again,'” Lima said.

At the end of the day, this is Jimmy Haslam’s team, and the fans and the media can feel any way they want about the way he manages it.

There’s a strong case to be made for keeping Stefanski for another year after this season, even if the team continues to struggle.

There’s also a big case to be made for the team needing to part ways with him after a three-win season and another subpar campaign.

Whether Kevin Stefanski is a good coach shouldn’t be a subject of debate at this point; it’s pretty irrelevant.

However, he was hired to do a job, and he hasn’t done it to the best of his abilities for well over a year now.

Sometimes, a team needs to take a step back to take a couple of steps forward, and the Browns might be inching closer to that point.

