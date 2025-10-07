Dan Orlovsky Warns Browns About Making Big Change

The Cleveland Browns have found new ways to lose games over the past couple of years.

They went from being a playoff team to winning just three games last season, and they’re 1-4 after five weeks this year.

That’s why it’s only normal to see some fans and analysts urging the team to part ways with the head coach.

As good as Kevin Stefanski is, that’s just the way this business goes.

With that in mind, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky took to X to call out those who want to see Stefanski shown the door:

“Go ahead fire [Kevin Stefanski]. He’ll be hired in 1 day by someone else,” Orlovsky posted on X.

That makes sense, given his track record as an offensive coordinator and his head coaching experience.

Then again, that shouldn’t be the only reason to keep someone around.

Granted, he’s a two-time Coach of the Year, has a sharp offensive mind, and, to be fair, he hasn’t been to blame for the team’s massive struggles at quarterback or tough luck with offensive-line injuries.

Nevertheless, there has to be a point where none of that matters anymore.

At the end of the day, someone has to be held accountable for this debacle, and while most fingers could point to GM Andrew Berry for putting this roster together, he may have saved his job with this promising rookie class.

It’s hard to look at Stefanski and say he’s a bad coach, and he would definitely deserve another chance if he’s fired.

But sometimes teams just need to shake things up, and his time in Cleveland may have to come to an end for both parties to thrive.

