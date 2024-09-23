Analyst Believes Ken Dorsey Might Be ‘One-And-Done’ With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are now 1-2 after a loss on Sunday to a low-powered New York Giants team, and it is time for them and their fans to be at least somewhat concerned.

While they have had some defensive issues this season, their offense has been their biggest problem.

They have failed to reach 20 points in three games this year, and they rank 25th in points, 30th in passing yards, 31st in total yards and last in net yards per pass attempt.

Aaron Goldhammer feels that as a result, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could be “one-and-done” — in fact, he thinks Dorsey could be fired before the season ends.

Dorsey is in his first season as the Browns’ offensive coordinator after spending two years in that role with the Buffalo Bills.

In those two years, the Bills ranked near the top of the NFL in multiple key offensive categories, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been getting results in Cleveland.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to play poorly, and his lackluster play only becomes more bewildering with each passing week considering the success he had with the Houston Texans.

There, he made three straight Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards in the 2020 season, but since arriving in Northeast Ohio in 2022, he hasn’t even remotely resembled that version of himself.

Dorsey has plenty to sort out as September starts to wind down, and given Watson’s struggles and the continued absence of star running back Nick Chubb following last year’s severe knee injury, he won’t have much help.

