Insider Reveals Results Of Myles Garrett’s MRI

The Cleveland Browns suffered a loss to the New York Giants, a team that had been winless coming in, on Sunday, and they continue to have multiple concerns.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had another underwhelming game, star running back Nick Chubb is still out after last season’s severe knee injury and defensive end Myles Garrett has been dealing with pain in both of his feet.

He briefly left Sunday’s game as a result but was able to return after going into the blue medical tent.

Luckily, an MRI has come back clean, per Tom Pelissero.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett (foot/ankle) underwent an MRI today that came back clean, per sources. Kevin Stefanski said today Garrett is day to day: “Myles is battling every day. We feel he will continue to do that.” pic.twitter.com/VZ1sHVUIic — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2024

Garrett just may be the MVP of the Browns, especially since it looks less and less likely with each passing game that Watson will ever return to being the dynamic star he was a few years ago with the Houston Texans.

Over the last few years, he has been something of an ironman, as he has missed just two games dating back to the 2021 season.

He has admitted that he may have to have a procedure done sometime in the future to address the pain he has been playing with, but it looks like he will continue to play, at least for now.

Garrett was last season’s Defensive Player of the Year with 14.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss, and so far this season, he has 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Browns will visit the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, Sept. 29 before heading east to take on the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles the following two Sundays.

