Analyst Believes Kevin Stefanski Could Make Surprising Career Move

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are facing a host of issues this season, and much of the blame has begun to fall on two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has earned himself a long leash by leading some of the most successful Browns seasons in franchise history during his tenure, but the losses are starting to pile up over the past two years, leaving one analyst to believe that Stefanski could potentially make a surprising career move in the offseason.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson discussed Kevin Stefanski and raised questions about his feelings toward the organization.

“I don’t doubt at this point that Kevin Stefanski might be looking and wondering if the grass is greener on the other side. I would not be surprised if Kevin feels like the Browns have failed him,” Wilson said.

Wilson shed some light on the quarterback instability and defended Stefanski, saying that he wasn’t involved in the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, which has turned into a bigger disaster than even the most pessimistic fans could have ever imagined.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the two parties part ways in the offseason simply due to all the losing, but we all saw what Stefanski and this team were capable of in late 2023 when they finally got some strong quarterback play out of Joe Flacco, who led the team to a surprising 11 wins and a playoff berth.

It’s a shame things have come to this, but if the Browns don’t turn things around over the second half of the season, there are going to be plenty of difficult questions to answer in the offseason.

