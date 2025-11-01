Former GM Shuts Down Big Browns Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 and are starting a third-round rookie at quarterback, so it’s rather obvious that they will likely be selling at the trade deadline, especially after they already traded a pair of veterans in Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome II.

Those two moves certainly alerted the rest of the league that the Browns are open for business, but there is one huge name that shouldn’t be on anybody’s radar, especially after a former GM shut down that rumor.

Former general manager Mike Mayock stopped by ‘SportsRadio 94WIP’ to discuss the rumors of Myles Garrett potentially being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he doesn’t see that coming to fruition.

“Every time a big-name guy comes up for trade, potentially in the rumor mill, somebody is going to assign them to the Eagles. The media mill is going to push people at the Eagles every year. Does it even make sense for Cleveland? I get a kick out of all the stuff that gets thrown around. I would say the odds of that happening are less than five percent, maybe less than one percent,” Mayock said.

Former NFL GM Mike Mayock discusses the Eagles-Myles Garret rumors pic.twitter.com/KBytP9Ns7e — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 31, 2025

Garrett is fresh off a five-sack masterpiece last week at New England and was made the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this past offseason (though that mark has been surpassed multiple times since), so it’s easy to understand why the Browns wouldn’t want to trade him.

Cleveland’s front office has made it clear in the past that Garrett isn’t going anywhere, so there’s no sense in any insiders or media members trying to push the narrative that he is on his way out unless something changes.

Cleveland could surely get a big return for Garrett, but he likely isn’t going anywhere, even though the Browns are limping into their bye at 2-6.

