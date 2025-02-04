Analyst Believes Browns’ Fan Base Has Reached A New Low Point

This might be the dawn of a new era in Cleveland Browns football history.

Hopefully, it will bring better days ahead.

For now, Ken Carman isn’t that optimistic.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan for his show with Anthony Lima, he claimed that it was ‘all over,’ adding that this was the lowest point he could remember for the fan base in the last 13 years.

“Welcome to the rebuild. It’s over. This is as down as I think I’ve seen the fan base in 13 years,” Carman said.

“Welcome to the rebuild. It’s over. This is as down as I think I’ve seen the fan base in 13 years.”@KenCarman reacts with @SportsBoyTony to Myles Garrett’s trade request with the #Browns 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/r4xRHpVwGg pic.twitter.com/UG9rqYM4r8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 4, 2025

Carman claimed that Myles Garrett’s decision to request a trade seemed ‘deeply rooted,’ which is why he doesn’t think this is a negotiation tactic.

He argues that Garrett’s deliberate use of Andrew Berry’s words clearly indicate that he wants to leave the organization and join a winning team.

Otherwise, if this were about money, he would’ve talked about how he’s the best player in the league and wanted to be compensated as such.

Carman believes this saga will be lengthy and difficult, predicting that it will worsen significantly before showing any signs of improvement.

Truth be told, Garrett’s desire to leave speaks volumes about the state of the team.

Clearly, he doesn’t trust the current brass to turn things around, and that’s a loud and clear message ahead of free agency.

Why would any free agent feel otherwise if their franchise player doesn’t think they can be competitive?

All things considered, this might be the toughest time Andrew Berry has had to embrace since he arrived with the organization, and this won’t be an easy situation to bounce back from.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Makes Pitch For 1 NFL Team To Sign Him