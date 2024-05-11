Analyst Believes Nathaniel Watson Is Cleveland’s ‘Biggest LB’

On Friday, media members and coaches got their first up-close looks at the 26 new athletes joining the Cleveland Browns to prepare for the 2024 regular season.

Although every prospect’s physical measurables were widely available heading into the three-day rookie minicamp, one athlete’s size caught analyst Lance Reisland by surprise.

Reisland noted that former Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was “much bigger in person” than his official roster size.

“(Watson) could be the biggest LB on the roster,” Reisland wrote about the short video clip he shared on Twitter Friday.

#40 Nathaniel Watson is a big guy. Much bigger in person. Could be the biggest LB on the roster. Here he is working on special teams. #Browns pic.twitter.com/y0brRe0yIj — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 10, 2024

Reisland shared footage of Watson, capturing the purported 6-foot-2, 245-pound athlete’s workout.

Currently, the Browns have Watson listed at six feet and 233 pounds on their official roster, considerably smaller than the linebacker was portrayed at Mississippi State.

Watson’s public NFL Draft profile listed the athlete at 6-foot-2 with his arm measuring nearly 33 inches in length.

In the video, the linebacker was working with coaches on a special teams drill according to Reisland.

Watson was the No. 206 player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft as the linebacker’s draft stock fell due to past legal issues.

Local Fox affiliate reporter John Sabol detailed the issues in a Twitter post, explaining how Watson views those previous arrests as the result of being “young and dumb.”

#Browns rookie Nathaniel Watson was arrested twice in the last 6 years. -2018: Felony assault (Street Racing/Traffic Violations)

-2023 Suspicion of DUI He calls the arrests a result of being “Young & Dumb.” He insists he’s learned & grown from his mistakes.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/v4VljmSCbR — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 10, 2024

At Mississippi State last season, Watson recorded 137 tackles after starting all 13 games this season for the Bulldogs.

Watson also recorded 10 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles en route to winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

