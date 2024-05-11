Browns Add Interesting Safety Prospect To Rookie Camp

When the Cleveland Browns kicked off their rookie camp on Friday, multiple veterans attended the event.

While some chose to watch their newest teammates for the first time, others were in attendance to gain some of the same knowledge these debuting NFL players were gathering.

Others, however, were there trying to make the team in the same process they had gone through in previous years.

On Friday, one invited member of the Browns’ rookie camp was a prospect drafted in 2021 who had yet to land a long-term roster spot with an NFL team.

Analyst Damon Wolfe posted on Twitter about former Oregon standout Brady Breeze, the intriguing prospect who made his appearance at the Browns’ rookie camp on Friday.

Out of all of the tryouts for #Browns at rookie minicamp, Brady Breeze is interesting. Former 6th rd pick in 2021 and has bounced around bottom of rosters the last few seasons. — Damon Wolfe (@NFLinMotion) May 10, 2024

Breeze was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, Breeze has played on practice squads for multiple NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Houston Texans.

At Oregon, Breeze played the safety position and was an All-PAC 12 Conference performer on the special teams.

In 2019, Breeze recorded 62 tackles and notched two interceptions and three pass breakups while playing all 14 games.

Breeze was the 2020 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP with his career-high 11 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble returned for a touchdown in the game.

For the Browns, Breeze’s value will lie with the special teams unit as he was a solid defender.

With the new rule change for kickoffs, Cleveland’s coaches have extra incentive to find a special teams’ defensive hawk specifically for kickoffs.

