Analyst Believes Rumored Browns Move Makes No Sense

Based on their checkered quarterback history, it should come as no surprise that the Cleveland Browns may be considering trading away their potential starting quarterback. Shedeur Sanders has improved enough to extend his competition with Deshaun Watson into training camp, but in doing so, he also may have increased his value to other teams around the league.

Whatever the Browns ultimately decide, it will be a clear indication of how they plan to address this season. If they name Sanders their starter, they will have to make an honest attempt at success to determine if he can be the answer going forward.

However, if they part with him, leaving Watson, a potential free agent with a lengthy injury history, as the starter, and Dillon Gabriel as his backup, it would strongly suggest that they are ready to move on and start from scratch with someone new from the 2027 NFL Draft. If the Browns try to straddle some sort of middle ground, that’s when it could get even more complicated.

With all of that in mind, analyst Scott Pertak said the rumored Browns move makes no sense, to either the team or to Sanders.

“It does not strike me as reality. I just can’t really figure out a scenario where that makes sense for the Browns or even for Sanders. If Todd Monken didn’t like Sanders, like if they figured that it was Deshaun Watson’s job, we would have that announcement by now. Why would you look to trade a guy that I think should be your starter because there is a chance that he can be your quarterback of the future? I don’t think it makes sense for the Browns. I don’t think Sanders is gonna go anywhere and have a better chance of starting that right here,” Petrak said.

"It does not strike me as reality. I just can't really figure out a scenario where that makes sense for the Browns or even for Sanders." 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the idea of the #Browns making a trade at QB pic.twitter.com/3FM3LjDRj5 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 29, 2026

Petrak makes the point that Watson would be a fragile choice as the starter, based on an injury history that has sideline hims since October 2024. He is unlikely to make it through the full schedule, so someone else would be needed to start games at some point.

If that’s Sanders, it would give Cleveland at least a partial chance to gauge his long-term viability. If it’s someone else, either Gabriel or rookie Taylen Green, any hopes for the 2026 season would essentially end at that point.

Sanders is unlikely to find any better opportunity to be a starter in the NFL this season, so any trade would not be to his immediate benefit. In addition, any team seeking a starter for future years is probably willing to wait to see what happens in the 2027 draft before making a move for him.

The Browns may have dragged out the completion and praised Sanders’ development simply to see what Sanders might draw in return, but otherwise, there seems to be little reason for the move to be made.

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Former Scout Doubles Down On A Brutal Shedeur Sanders Claim