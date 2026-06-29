Browns Strengthen Their Front Office With Two Key Moves

The Cleveland Browns made arguably the most noteworthy roster move of the NFL offseason when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They acquired Jared Verse in return in a legitimate blockbuster that sent shockwaves through the entire league.

Since the end of the 2025 season, the Browns have also hired a new head coach in Todd Monken and surrounded him with an almost entirely new staff. Now, Cleveland is making some changes to its interior hierarchy.

The Browns are strengthening their front office with two key moves, adding Ryan Grigson and promoting Chris Cooper.

“We’re pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Grigson as our Senior Football Advisor and the promotion of Chris Cooper to Senior Vice President of Football Administration,” the Browns posted.

We're pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Grigson as our Senior Football Advisor and the promotion of Chris Cooper to Senior Vice President of Football Administration! 🔗: https://t.co/VomLsyyiII pic.twitter.com/n9E5UwVxS6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 29, 2026

Earlier this month, the Browns lost highly regarded executive Andrew Healy, who most recently served as vice president of research and strategy during his 10 years with the organization. Healy moved on to become an assistant general manager for the Minnesota Vikings, which ironically was the job Grigson held last season.

Grigson is returning for a third stint with the Browns, having been their senior personnel executive in the past, as well as a senior football adviser. He has also been the GM of the Indianapolis Colts, a senior vice president of player personnel for the Vikings, and a senior football consultant for the Seattle Seahawks.

He began his NFL career as a scout for the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, helping each of them reach the Super Bowl during his time there. A tight end and offensive lineman at Purdue, Grigson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, but his playing career was cut short by a back injury.

Cooper will be entering his 13th season with the Browns after serving as their vice president of football administration for the past seven years. He has focused on player contracts and salary cap issues in the past.

Coming off two very successful NFL drafts and the trade of Garrett, Cleveland’s front office, led by Berry, is improving its reputation around the league, and these moves should continue to help in that regard.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Rumored Browns Move Makes No Sense