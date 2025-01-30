Browns Nation

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Analyst Believes The Browns Could Draft 2 QBs

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have a significant chance to improve their roster.

That includes the No. 2 selection.

Their roster isn’t getting any younger, and the Deshaun Watson trade prevented them from adding top young talent for the past few years.

As such, they must make sure to nail it with their choices.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, that might mean drafting two quarterbacks.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the insider believes that the Browns could look to add two rookie signal-callers as an insurance policy:

“I think the Browns might draft two quarterbacks. They really have to try to attack this and try and get it right,” Jackson said.

The Browns have been in the mix for a franchise quarterback for more than two decades now, so the word “desperate” does check out in this situation.

Then again, this isn’t the most stacked class at the quarterback position, so perhaps there’s no need to double down on two signal-callers this time around.

Additionally, the Browns are thought to be searching for a veteran in free agency as well, someone who can serve as a stopgap at the position while their rookie develops.

The Browns have been tied to Alabama’s Jalen Milroe over the past couple of weeks, as he has a close relationship and worked with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

They could also go after Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at the top of the Draft, while guys like Will Howard, Dillon Gabriel, or Jaxson Dart might be intriguing options in the latter rounds.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation