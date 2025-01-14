Analyst Believes The Browns’ Fanbase Is ‘Cursed’

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot.

The team even left Cleveland in the mid-nineties before making their return in 1999.

Since that day, the Browns have failed to land a top-tier quarterback and, more importantly, find success.

That’s why NFL analyst Sam Monson argued they were one of the most cursed fan bases.

What's the best NFL team to be long-term fan of in terms of the experience? Obviously Pats/Chiefs fans have had it great with dynasties etc. There are cursed fanbases (Browns, Vikings etc) The Rams have got to be up there for good long-term fan-experience. In last 25 years… — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) January 14, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

Every time it seems like the Browns are on the verge of doing something special, something happens.

They’ve had a plethora of promising quarterbacks, none of which has turned out to be who they wanted, needed, or thought they would be.

However, that’s also the beauty of sports.

Even though there haven’t always been many reasons to feel encouraged about the Browns or any of their seasons, the fans continue to be there and show their unwavering optimism and support for the team, hoping that things will finally be different this time around.

Of course, it’s hard to find a silver lining after such a complicated and disappointing season.

But as bad as their record was, this team wasn’t a 3-14-caliber team.

They’re not that far off from contending, and they just need to make a couple of moves to straighten the course of the ship.

After everything they’ve been through, some fans know better than to get their hopes up before the start of the season.

Even so, there are more than enough reasons to feel encouraged by the Browns in 2025.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Sam Darnold Could Now Be An Option For Browns