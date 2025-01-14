Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Analyst Believes Sam Darnold Could Now Be An Option For Browns

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be in the mix for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Even if they pursue Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or any other rookie quarterback, Mary Kay Cabot reports that they will explore the free-agent market to sign a veteran to compete for the starting job.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Cody Suek pitched the idea of the Browns going after Sam Darnold.

Darnold had the best season of his career.

He was one of the biggest feel-good stories around the NFL, and it seemed like he was about to cash in on a huge payday.

However, he didn’t do himself any favors with his play in the season’s final two games.

He seemed to regress to his former tendencies, struggling to get anything going when it mattered the most.

While the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line collapsed and failed to give him any sort of protection, Darnold looked like a deer in headlights and struggled to get rid of the football in the final two losses of the season.

The narrative surrounding him quickly changed from “he should get $40+ million a year” to “he’s a high-end backup at best,” as happens sometimes in this line of business.

Nevertheless, the Browns could definitely do a lot worse than him.

If the Vikings choose to let him walk and turn to J.J. McCarthy instead, Darnold could look to sign a one-year ‘prove it’ kind of contract somewhere else, and playing for Kevin Stefanski could be appealing.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation