Analyst Believes The Browns Made The Right Choice With Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns’ anemic offense in 2024 was the main reason the team crawled to a 3-14 record and once again had to start four different quarterbacks just to reach the finish line.

Immediately after the regular season ended, the Browns made the unsurprising decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and eventually replace him with Tommy Rees, who one analyst believes is the right choice for the job.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak appeared on 92.3 The Fan on Monday and praised the Browns for making the right hire, noting that head coach Kevin Stefanski is under a lot of pressure to fix this offense and saying, “If he didn’t trust Tommy Rees, then I don’t think he makes that hire.”

"Kevin Stefanski's under pressure. He knows he needs to fix this offense. If he didn't trust Tommy Rees, then I don't think he makes that hire." 📞 @ScottPetrak on @CLETalkingHeads re: #Browns hire of Tommy Rees as OC 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/9FJbZLyCvU pic.twitter.com/AZ8ujmTXeF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 20, 2025

Rees served as the team’s passing game specialist and tight ends coach this past season.

He had previously served as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama for a few years before joining the NFL.

Cleveland’s offense scored the lowest in the NFL this season, at just 15.2 points per game.

It scored more than 18 points in a game only three times, all three of which came during Jameis Winston’s tenure as the starter.

Fixing the offense starts with figuring out the quarterback position, which won’t be easy.

Deshaun Watson’s contract has been restructured, so the team has a potential out after the 2025 season in case Watson misses the entire season with his re-torn Achilles, which is looking like a legitimate possibility.

The Browns also have the second pick in the draft, which could be used on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward if the team believes either of them can lead this franchise back to new heights.

