Browns Nation

Monday, January 20, 2025
Myles Garrett Earns A Notable NFL Honor

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Myles Garrett Earns A Notable NFL Honor
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans had little to be excited about this season.

Their beloved Browns crashed and burned to a 3-14 record, starting four different quarterbacks and seeing key players on both sides of the ball get injured or traded.

One player who once again lived up to lofty expectations was Myles Garrett.

He collected at least 14 sacks for the fourth consecutive season, earning another notable honor for his dominance.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared that Garrett was named to the Professional Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team for the fifth straight season, the longest run in the league.

Garrett now has seven consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks and over 100 career sacks, despite playing most of the year through multiple injuries that could have easily kept him out of the lineup.

It’s yet another incredible accolade for this team’s most accomplished player.

However, Browns fans are facing the tough reality that Garrett and this franchise no longer share the same timeline for being competitive.

All was well after the team made yet another playoff appearance last season, but after this horrific season, Garrett has made it known that he isn’t interested in rebuilding and that the team needs to trade him if it plans to continue down that road.

That’s a tough conversation for later in the offseason.

For now, all that matters is that Garrett keeps racking up awards and starts recovering to prepare for another great season in 2025.

Browns Nation