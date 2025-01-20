Myles Garrett Earns A Notable NFL Honor

Cleveland Browns fans had little to be excited about this season.

Their beloved Browns crashed and burned to a 3-14 record, starting four different quarterbacks and seeing key players on both sides of the ball get injured or traded.

One player who once again lived up to lofty expectations was Myles Garrett.

He collected at least 14 sacks for the fourth consecutive season, earning another notable honor for his dominance.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared that Garrett was named to the Professional Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team for the fifth straight season, the longest run in the league.

Browns DE Myles Garrett named to @PFWAwriters All-NFL team. Fifth straight selection, longest run in the league. Adds to his list of awards. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 20, 2025

Garrett now has seven consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks and over 100 career sacks, despite playing most of the year through multiple injuries that could have easily kept him out of the lineup.

It’s yet another incredible accolade for this team’s most accomplished player.

However, Browns fans are facing the tough reality that Garrett and this franchise no longer share the same timeline for being competitive.

All was well after the team made yet another playoff appearance last season, but after this horrific season, Garrett has made it known that he isn’t interested in rebuilding and that the team needs to trade him if it plans to continue down that road.

That’s a tough conversation for later in the offseason.

For now, all that matters is that Garrett keeps racking up awards and starts recovering to prepare for another great season in 2025.

