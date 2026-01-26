Analyst Believes There Is A Clear Favorite In Browns’ Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns could make their final decision and have a new head coach in a matter of days, and many reports are saying that Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is the frontrunner for the job. And although he might be the person that everyone is focused on, Scott Petrak said that he isn’t the definitive choice, at least not yet.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, he said there are a few more steps required, and Scheelhaase has to be convinced he will receive the support he needs to lead this team.

“While I think he’s probably the favorite, I think it’d be a little presumptuous to say it’s his job before he has a second interview. I do think that’s part of it is convincing him that this is a job worth taking,” Petrak said.

The Browns would certainly be taking a risk by hiring Scheelhaase, who has no previous coaching experience and is just 35 years old. At the same time, Scheelhaase would also be taking a risk.

He would be joining a team with a plethora of issues, including questions about the quarterback, problems with special teams, and a nagging history of injuries. He would need a plan to address all of that.

On top of that, he would have to feel secure with the Browns’ willingness to support him through thick and thin as he finds his footing and adjusts to coaching on such a big stage.

Scheelhaase is definitely young, but that could work in his favor, as he could inject new ideas and strong energy into the team. However, every misstep this team makes will be laid at his feet, and he needs to be prepared to face the pressure of being a head coach for a struggling squad. Scheelhaase is the clear favorite to get the job, but the contract isn’t signed yet.

Until the Browns make an official announcement, fans should expect anything, because this search has already been filled with twists and turns and isn’t over yet, even though it sounds like it’s winding down.

