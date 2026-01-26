Analyst Reveals Likely Timeline For Browns Coaching Hire

The Cleveland Browns might be right around the corner from naming their new head coach. The search has been going on for weeks, but new reporting suggests that it could be just about over.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak laid out what he thinks may happen: he believes the Browns will probably hire Nate Scheelhaase, passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, very soon.

On top of that, he thinks the Browns will ideally keep Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.

“I think the ideal situation is probably Scheelhaase and he keeps Jim Schwartz as his defensive coordinator,” Petrak said.

And how soon will this all happen? “I think tomorrow by noon, at the latest,” Petrak added.

When Grant Udinski withdrew his name for consideration for the head coaching job, it greatly improved Scheelhaase’s chances of getting it.

With more and more people believing that Scheelhaase will be the next head coach for the Browns, the big question is this: Will Schwartz remain with the team, too? For weeks, there has been speculation about his future with the team.

According to many reports, the Browns want a young, offensive-minded coach, but they would also love to keep Schwartz in the organization. If Scheelhaase makes it clear that he is happy with that arrangement, too, he could land the job in a matter of days.

Petrak believes this entire situation will speed up now that Udinski is gone, the Rams are out of the playoffs, and more attention is being paid to Scheelhaase.

For many fans, this process has been moving too slowly, but it could be ramping up very soon, and big news will soon be coming out of Cleveland.

