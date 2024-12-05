Analyst Believes There Is Only 1 Way To Upgrade Browns’ QB Position

With veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering another season-ending injury, this time an Achilles tear, the Cleveland Browns need to address the quarterback position during the upcoming NFL offseason.

Although Jameis Winston has shown some promise with some flashes of brilliance, re-signing the veteran is only a short-term fix at the position and there’s no guarantee he can help improve the team’s results next season and beyond.

With such a glaring problem in Cleveland, the Browns front office has a tall task ahead to figure things out in order to get this team back on track as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

Even though some fans don’t want to admit it, considering how much talent there is on this current squad, the team might need to start from scratch at the quarterback position, which is what Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan believes the Browns need to do by drafting a promising young quarterback.

“There’s only so many ways you can massively upgrade at the quarterback spot, and for the Browns, that one clear way, and I think they really only have one, is to draft and draft well,” Peterlin said.

"There's only so many ways you can massively upgrade at the QB spot. For the Browns, that one clear way…is to draft." @JPeterlin is done ignoring the obvious answer for the #Browns at QB pic.twitter.com/LHTGHxozUO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 5, 2024

With the Browns brass probably believing they are in win-now mode, turning to the NFL Draft to address the quarterback position might not be the direction the team wants to go, especially if they’ve grown fond of Winston or think there’s a game-changing quarterback that could be had in free agency.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Browns do moving forward and whether the team can turn things around in order to salvage a chance to be competitive next year and for the foreseeable future.

