Rumored Browns OT Prospect Is Dealing With An Injury

There has already been one major development with the 2026 NFL Draft now just days away, as the New York Giants acquired the No. 10 overall pick in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, some news about one of the top prospects could further shake up the top of the draft.

The Cleveland Browns are thought to be strongly considering taking an offensive lineman at No. 6 overall. However, one of their targets reportedly has a physical issue that could change his status.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, rumored Browns offensive tackle prospect Francis Mauigoa is dealing with a back injury that could sideline him to start his NFL career.

“An interesting draft tidbit, via [Adam Schefter]: Miami OL Francis Mauigoa has a herniated disk in his back that is considered asymptomatic. Even with the injury, he’s expected to be the first OL off the board, but if the injury worsens, Mauigoa could miss upwards of three months,” Arye Pulli posted on X.

An interesting draft tidbit, via @AdamSchefter: Miami OL Francis Mauigoa has a herniated disc in his back that is considered asymptomatic. Even with the injury, he’s expected to be the first OL off the board, but if the injury worsens, Mauigoa could miss upwards of three months. pic.twitter.com/zGIcRLVXZw — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 20, 2026

Mauigoa has been named as high as the No. 3 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in some mock drafts. He has also been consistently linked to the Browns at No. 6 as potentially the best offensive line prospect in the class.

However, Mauigoa, as a right tackle in college, is not considered an ideal fit for Cleveland, which would prefer to add a left tackle. The Browns are also facing the possibility that oft-injured Dawand Jones will have to be a starter, so adding another player with a potential physical issue might be too big a risk at that high.

It is interesting that this news is coming out so close to the beginning of the draft, after staying under the radar during most of the process. Schefter said that Mauigoa may be able to put off surgery for now, but he will need it to correct the problem at some point. He added that it’s possible that Mauigoa would have to sit out his entire first year.

“One front office executive said last week that if the injury flares up in training camp and requires surgery, it might potentially end Mauigoa’s rookie season,” Schefter wrote.

This could make Cleveland’s decision at No. 6 overall much easier. With an arguably greater need for a wide receiver, the Browns could simply take Carnell Tate with their first pick and look at other offensive line prospects later on at No. 24 overall.

Based on where they are in their rebuild, the Browns may be able to wait for Mauigoa to get fully healthy, but with a back injury, it is possible he will never be 100 percent again.

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