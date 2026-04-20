Insider Hints At Major Browns Draft Surprise

It would seem like everything has aligned almost perfectly for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have an obvious need at two positions, wide receiver and offensive lineman, and they have two first-round picks, at No, 6 and No. 24 overall, to address them both.

However, the NFL Draft rarely goes according to plan, and the Browns will be at the mercy of what happens before they make their first selection. Cleveland could also choose to shake things up by making a move no one sees coming.

Insider Jeremy Fowler recently revealed the Browns could have a “surprise” in store in this year’s draft, hinting that they could trade down or take a position other than expected.

“I was told from a source with the team that it would be shortsighted to assume that they’re just going to fulfill two needs with their two first-round picks and just go from there. They’re very open to a surprise here at some point, if they took another position. I’m not predicting that, but it also would not shock me,” Fowler said.

"I was told by a source with the team that it would be shortsighted to assume that they're just going to fulfill two needs with their two first round picks and just go from there. They're very open to a surprise here," – @JFowlerESPN on the Browns 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/b9k4BuUWS1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 20, 2026

Fowler said the ideal trade-down scenario would be if linebacker Sonny Styles is available at No. 6 overall. He is reportedly coveted by the Dallas Cowboys, who would have an attractive trade package to offer, holding the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks.

There is also a scenario in which the Kansas City Chiefs could look to trade up, particularly if edge rusher David Bailey is not taken by the New York Jets at No. 2 overall and falls to No. 6. Kansas City also has two first-round picks, at No. 9 and No. 29, plus No. 40 in the second round.

Or, the Browns could simply take the best player available for themselves, regardless of position. That could put Styles, linebacker Arvell Reese, running back Jeremiyah Love or safety Caleb Downs in play at No. 6, meaning the Browns could pass on wide receiver Carnell Tate or one of the top offensive line prospects.

One of those players, tackle Francis Mauigoa, may be part of this potential change in plans after it was revealed that he reportedly has a back injury that could require surgery. It is possible that it could cause him to sit out his entire rookie season, which is a risk the Browns would be unlikely to take.

With so many possible outcomes still on the table with the draft just days away, it will be very interesting to see how it all plays out.

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