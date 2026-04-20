One Browns Receiver’s Workout Video Has Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers have remained status quo so far this offseason. Despite an obvious need to upgrade at the position after finishing last in the NFL in yards produced last season, the Browns have not added a veteran in a trade or as a free agent.

That has led many observers to believe they will look for talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Browns could select top prospect Carnell Tate at No. 6 overall. Cleveland also could be in the market for a wideout at No. 24 overall, depending on how the board falls.

Ideally, the Browns will also get some improvement from within, after Jerry Jeudy’s production dropped considerably and Cedric Tillman dealt with multiple injuries last season. Rookie Isaiah Bond showed some flashes in his first year and may have the potential to become a major contributor.

Bond recently showed off his insane athleticism in his latest workout video posted to social media, as he gets ready for the upcoming season.

“Right now, it’s bright and early. 6 o’clock in the morning, but we’re getting the work done early in the morning. Work always comes first,” Bond said.

A projected second- or third-round pick in last year’s draft, Bond was not selected after turning himself in to face sexual assault charges that ultimately were not pursued. He signed with Cleveland late in the preseason.

Bond went on to play in 16 regular-season games with two starts. He made 18 receptions for 338 yards, which is an 18.8-yard per catch average that highlights his explosiveness. That big-play ability improved with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, with a 27.7-yard average on seven receptions over seven games.

After two years at Alabama, Bond played his final college season at Texas. He posted a 16.8-yard average on 38 touches from scrimmage that included four rushing attempts, and he scored six touchdowns. That was after posting 668 yards receiving in his final season at Alabama.

If a first-round rookie is added to the mix, Bond could be in a competition for targets this season, but he seems dedicated to putting in the work to be ready for that challenge and opportunity.

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Insider Hints At Major Browns Draft Surprise