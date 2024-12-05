Browns Nation

Thursday, December 5, 2024
Grant Delpit Names The Best CB In The NFL

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may be going through a forgettable season as they head into this weekend’s matchup against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on the road with a 3-9 record and the race for a spot in the NFL playoffs being a lost cause, but there’s no doubting this team has some very talented players, especially on the defensive side of the football.

Along with the leader on defense, reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, the Browns have one of the best cornerbacks in the game today with veteran Denzel Ward.

During a press conference this week ahead of another showdown with the Steelers, strong safety Grant Delpit gave high praise to his teammate by dubbing Ward the best corner in the NFL right now.

“I think he’s the best corner in the league,” Delpit said. “I’m a little biased. … He’s always around the ball. He doesn’t really get the recognition he deserves.”

In the 91 games he’s played in his NFL career up to this point, Ward has picked off an opposing quarterback 17 times while scoring defensive touchdowns twice, which is impressive.

During this brutal 2024 campaign, Ward has played at a high level once again, with two interceptions to his credit.

Even though this season has been forgettable, Ward continues to play at a high level, which clearly has inspired other players like Delpit to continue playing hard in the final stretch of the season.

