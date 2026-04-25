Brian Baldinger Just Said What Every Browns Fan Has Been Thinking

The national media simply cannot stop talking about what Andrew Berry is doing in Cleveland, and Brian Baldinger of NFL Network is the latest respected voice to step up and tip his cap to the Browns general manager.

Baldinger posted a video that every single Browns fan needs to watch, and his words were as complimentary as it gets.

“You’ve got to say right now, Andrew Berry is doing a hell of a job. Just look at what he did last year. You look at Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin, Mason Graham, Isaiah Bond, Carson Schwesinger, and now, you’re adding Fano, Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and McNeil-Warren? There’s an influx of talent in Cleveland right now, and how quickly they can put this thing together. You’ve got to be impressed. He’s not missing on many right now. Hats off there to Andrew Berry,” Baldinger said.

.@Browns it's early early but the #dawgpound is getting rebuilt brick by brick…Hats off to Andrew Berry and his team. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/GbpPFwjerz — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 25, 2026

Baldinger also posted a simple caption alongside the video that said everything in just a few words.

“Browns, it’s early early but the Dawg Pound is getting rebuilt brick by brick. Hats off to Andrew Berry and his team.”

Brick by brick. That is exactly what this has looked like over the past two drafts, and when you lay it all out the way Baldinger did, the transformation is genuinely stunning to look at.

Last year Berry brought in Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Quinshon Judkins to be the workhorse in the backfield, Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end, Mason Graham to anchor the defensive line, and Carson Schwesinger at linebacker. That was already one of the most productive single draft classes the Browns have put together in years.

Now add Spencer Fano at left tackle, KC Concepcion as a dynamic playmaker at receiver, Denzel Boston as the big bodied red zone threat, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a ball-hawking safety in the secondary. That is two consecutive drafts where Berry has walked away with legitimate impact players at positions of need across the entire roster.

Baldinger said Berry is not missing on many right now. That might actually be underselling it. When you factor in the trade back from six that netted extra picks while still landing Fano, the back-to-back receiver selections that had Daniel Jeremiah calling it stealing, and the McNeil-Warren value play that had Mel Kiper Jr. shaking his head at how far the safety slid, this has been a masterclass in draft weekend execution.

The Dawg Pound is getting rebuilt brick by brick. And the foundation has never looked stronger.

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