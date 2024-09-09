Analyst Believes Tom Brady Was Nervous During Debut In Browns’ Broadcast

While the 2024 NFL regular season kicked off for most teams on Sunday, the same was true for Tom Brady’s broadcasting days.

After an NFL Hall of Fame playing career, Brady began his second act in the broadcasting booth when the Dallas Cowboys visited the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a defacto primetime matchup to feature FOX’s newest addition to their team.

Although fans had mixed reactions to Brady’s showing in the Cowboys’ 33-17 win, analyst Colin Cowherd had a different take on the performance.

During “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” Sunday reaction show, the titular host explained why he thought that Brady’s nerves in the new position led to his less-than-stellar opening.

“I thought he was nervous today, especially in the first half,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd said he believes that Brady will treat this newest assignment like he did his NFL playing days, taking the video from today’s contest and studying it, and breaking down his own performance to see places he can improve.

The analyst said Brady would improve over the next few weeks, using this performance as a starting point to become one of the better broadcasters in the game today.

Cowherd said that being a good broadcaster is a difficult job because of how quickly those individuals must react and talk about a play that just occurred in front of them.

John Middlekauff – who was with Cowherd for the podcast – explained that he did not want to beat up Brady for his performance, but the former quarterback was “pretty bad” in his debut, partly because of the juxtaposition with fellow broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt.

