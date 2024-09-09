Dan Orlovsky Has A Message About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns had a forgettable performance to open the season, falling 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys inside Huntington Banks Field.

Cleveland’s poor performance on offense was highlighted by their quarterback Deshaun Watson as the signal caller completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Yet Watson made several miscues, throwing two interceptions and being sacked six times for 32 yards on the afternoon.

Analyst Dan Orlovsky had a message to the Browns following the team’s loss on Sunday, one that was not in favor of Watson continuing to play the position.

Orlovsky shared his message on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – about the quarterback situation Cleveland currently finds itself in.

“I’d think long and hard about Jameis (Winston),” Orlovsky wrote in his social media post.

The Browns acquired Winston this offseason as an insurance policy after Watson was injured multiple times last season, including a season-ending shoulder issue.

In total, Watson played in only six games in 2023 and went 5-1 in those contests.

Winston was a solid backup option as the former NFL starter was looking for a new home after spending the past nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Watson was not totally to blame for his poor performance as the quarterback had a piecemeal line to perform behind as neither Jedrick Wills nor Jack Conklin were active for this contest.

Wide receivers were also to blame as the unit could not secure their opportunities, including the second interception of the game that went off Elijah Moore’s hands.

