Analyst Blasts Andrew Berry Over Track Record

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with costly free agency decisions over the past five years, leaving fans questioning general manager Andrew Berry’s approach to roster construction.

While Berry has achieved some notable successes, several high-profile signings have failed to deliver expected returns, creating significant salary cap challenges for the organization.

The mounting frustration reached a boiling point recently when Browns analyst Garrett Bush delivered a scathing assessment of Berry’s track record during the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“Nasty work, bro. The nastiest work of all time. This is wild man. […] What playbook do you have? You have nothing to stand on,” Bush said.

After assessing the free agent history of Cleveland #Browns GM Andrew Berry – @Gbush91 didn't hold back, calling the assessment in the grand scheme "nasty work."#DawgPound | https://t.co/ABxyKpoNQk pic.twitter.com/dfxFTHD9ml — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 27, 2025

The criticism stems from a pattern of expensive acquisitions that haven’t translated into on-field success.

John Johnson III exemplified this trend in 2021 when Cleveland signed the former Rams safety to a three-year, $33.75 million contract.

Expected to anchor the secondary, Johnson underperformed in coverage and was released after just two seasons.

Austin Hooper’s tenure followed a similar trajectory.

The tight end received a four-year, $44 million deal in 2020 but produced underwhelming results before his 2022 release.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson represented another costly gamble, earning a four-year, $57 million contract in 2023.

Despite a respectable performance, he too was cut in 2025.

The Deshaun Watson trade compounds these issues.

His fully guaranteed $230 million deal continues impacting Cleveland’s salary cap structure, forcing the team toward short-term quarterback solutions like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Bush’s critique reflects broader concerns about Berry’s strategy of targeting big names rather than building sustainable roster depth.

These decisions have created financial constraints that limit Cleveland’s flexibility in addressing other roster needs.

NEXT:

Analyst Defends Browns From 'Utterly Ridiculous' Offseason Grade