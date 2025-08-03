Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Blasts Browns For Actions With Dillon Gabriel

Analyst Blasts Browns For Actions With Dillon Gabriel

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Blasts Browns For Actions With Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual quarterback situation.

With Deshaun Watson still sidelined and Kenny Pickett dealing with a hamstring injury, the team has turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel for extended first-team snaps during training camp.

This decision has sparked debate among analysts and fans.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, analyst Daryl Ruiter delivered a sharp assessment of the Browns’ current strategy.

“They’re putting him in a bad spot. You’re forcing me to evaluate this kid like he’s a first-round pick—he’s not. He’s a 3rd-round pick. It’s clear that you’re trying to prepare him to play this year, and I think that it is a grave mistake. He’s not ready for it. I am evaluating him not as a third-round pick, I’m evaluating him as a guy who they’re giving first-team reps right out of the gate. Every day, this guy is first up. Occasionally, it’s Joe Flacco, but every day, it’s Dillon Gabriel first up. Why?” Ruiter said.

Gabriel’s performance has been a little inconsistent since arriving from Oregon.

His struggles became evident on Day 8 of camp when he completed just 3 of 14 passes in team drills. He also threw an interception and failed to find the end zone.

Despite these setbacks, Gabriel continues getting most of the first-team work. He often takes snaps ahead of veteran Joe Flacco.

Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders remains in the mix but is currently dealing with arm soreness.

The coaching staff has defended their approach by highlighting Gabriel’s work ethic and willingness to learn.

However, the situation has created concerns beyond just performance. Sanders has shown flashes when healthy, but remains lower on the depth chart.

Cleveland faces important decisions in the upcoming preseason games.

The team must decide whether to continue developing Gabriel with premium reps or make adjustments before the regular season arrives.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Wants Bold Change To Team’s Look
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation