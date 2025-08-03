Browns Nation

Sunday, August 3, 2025
Browns Legend Wants Bold Change To Team’s Look

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns celebrate a major milestone, one of their legends believes it’s time for a change.

This season marks the 40th anniversary of the Dawg Pound, the most recognized fan movement in Browns history.

The organization has embraced the celebration through merchandise, fan events, and documentaries.

However, former Pro Bowl cornerback Hanford Dixon thinks the team should take things further.

Dixon helped create the “Dawg Pound” nickname back in 1985. During a recent podcast appearance, he made his case for updating the team’s helmet look.

“I don’t want the side of our helmet to be just blank. I want to put something, and we are the dawgs, that’s what we are. We are celebrating the 40-year anniversary of the Dawgs, and that would have been really, really cool if they had put that Dawg right on both sides of the helmet,” Hanford said.

His comments came after Cleveland unveiled its new “Alpha Dawg” alternate helmet. The matte brown design features orange striping but maintains the franchise’s preference for no logo.

The Browns will wear it three times this season, marking their first brown helmet in team history.

Dixon’s proposal goes against decades of organizational philosophy. The Browns have always chosen color over imagery on their helmets.

But the former cornerback argues that this anniversary season presents the perfect opportunity to honor the fans who shaped the team’s culture.

The Dawg Pound XL theme has already influenced team branding this year. Whether ownership will consider adding a logo remains unclear.

In a season focused on honoring history, such a visual change could represent the natural next step in celebrating four decades of Dawg Pound tradition.

Browns Nation