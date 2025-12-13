Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Calls Browns Defense ‘Overrated’ Ahead Of Bears Matchup

Analyst Calls Browns Defense ‘Overrated’ Ahead Of Bears Matchup

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Calls Browns Defense ‘Overrated’ Ahead Of Bears Matchup
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been one of the few bright spots in a dark 3-10 season, and collectively, that side of the ball has looked a lot like the 2023 Browns’ defense that led the team to 11 wins and a playoff berth. Myles Garrett has been the leader on that side of the ball with 20 sacks, putting him just 2.5 shy of tying the record with four games to go.

He’ll begin that pursuit on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, who have done a great job protecting Caleb Williams all season, allowing him to get taken down just 20 times. It will be a good test for this defense to see how great it truly is, especially after surrendering 31 points to the Tennessee Titans last week.

On a recent episode of First Things First, analyst Danny Parkins pushed back on the idea that the Browns have such a great defense.

He went so far as to say he thinks the Bears are going to dominate this defense on Sunday.

“I am so confident the Bears are going to beat the Browns, they don’t even need Caleb (Williams) to throw the ball. Cleveland’s defense…little overrated? They’re the 13th ranked rush defense in football.”

Parkins pointed out how the Browns’ defense got gashed by Tony Pollard last week for 161 yards and two touchdowns after rushing for just two touchdowns over the first 12 games and hadn’t had a run longer than 21 yards all season.

There is no sugarcoating the fact that the Browns got torn apart by Pollard, and Parkins said the Bears have the league’s best rushing offense since around Week 5.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have been an outstanding running back tandem for most of this season, and Parkins is right in saying that this defense will have its hands full. Saying that Williams won’t have to throw the ball at all is exaggerating, but Chicago is certainly going to be happy to run the ball as much as possible to help neutralize Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s ferocious pass rush.

Sunday should be a fun one.

We’ll see if the Browns can dig deep and pull off a big win to establish some momentum to carry them through the rest of the season.

NEXT:  One Stat Sums Up Browns' Offensive Struggles In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Insider Predicts Trouble Looming For Shedeur Sanders In Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Fans enter FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Returning To School For 2026 Season
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
One Stat Sums Up Browns’ Offensive Struggles In 2025
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first half in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Browns Legend Turns Heads With Unfiltered Opinion Of Dillon Gabriel
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after catching a touchdown in front of Darrell Baker Jr. #39 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
A Massive Trench Battle Could Decide Browns-Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 16: General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
A Franchise-Defining Choice Is Looming For The Browns
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation